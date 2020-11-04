Eight Indian Nations will be at the Queens Farm to celebrate Native American culture through music, dance by the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, and vendors with authentic native-made jewelry, ceramics, textiles and other products and food. Hang out with members of the Hopi, Winnebago, Lenape, Choctaw, Mayan, Seneca, Santo Domingo and Chickahominy tribes over this two-day celebration, which will have crop circles to help mark where the audience can sit (face coverings are required) as they watch the dancers will perform in full regalia. The audience is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets since seating will not be provided.