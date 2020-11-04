Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Autumn Dance Celebration

Things to do Queens Farm , Queens Saturday November 7 2020 - Sunday November 8 2020
Autumn Dance Celebration at Queens Farm
Eight Indian Nations will be at the Queens Farm to celebrate Native American culture through music, dance by the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, and vendors with authentic native-made jewelry, ceramics, textiles and other products and food. Hang out with members of the Hopi, Winnebago, Lenape, Choctaw, Mayan, Seneca, Santo Domingo and Chickahominy tribes over this two-day celebration, which will have crop circles to help mark where the audience can sit (face coverings are required) as they watch the dancers will perform in full regalia. The audience is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets since seating will not be provided.

Details
Event website: http://www.queensfarm.org/events.html
Venue name: Queens Farm
Address: 7350 Little Neck Pkwy
New York City
11004
Price: $15

