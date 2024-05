Time Out says

The fire is on!

Don’t miss Time Out Market’s pig roast on Saturday, May 25, led by beloved Bark Barbecue and Palmira Barbecue from Charleston, South Carolina.

Bark’s owner Ruben Santana and Palmira’s owner Hector Garate will cook a Heritage Duroc Hog from Peculiar Pig Farm in Charleston while Max Banda and DJ Ray Suave provide tunes from 2 to 7pm.

The party doesn’t stop there. Latin Mix Saturdays begins at 7 with Ronnie Roc & DJ Torres.

Come hungry!