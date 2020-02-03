Best Valentine's Day events in NYC if you're single
You don't need to be in a relationship this year to have fun on Valentine's Day.
Embracing the season of romance doesn’t have to be about giant heart balloons, boxes of chocolate and expensive bouquets. For those of us who are uncoupled and uncuffed, spending the Hallmark holiday solo or with friends is its own form of self-lovin’. Here’s everything you should do if you’re single on this red-letter day.
Time Out New York's Undateables...Live!
We all know dating in New York City can be tricky and sometimes exhausting. Luckily, when it comes to courting snafus, you're not alone. For a fun night out in honor of Valentine's Day, get the scoop on dating from Time Out New York Editor Will Gleason and past Time Out Undatables at this fun panel and dinner. After gaining some wisdom (tips, trips and encouragement), three to four food stations from Time Out Market New York eateries, including Ivy Stark, David Burke, Pat Lafrieda and Juliana's Pizza will be set up. Single New Yorkers will be asked to pick their ideal cuisine not only to get their grub on, but for the chance to meet someone around the stations. At the very least, this informative and low-key Wednesday night could add some fun to your work week, and more excitingly, your love life.
Best Valentine's Day events for single New Yorkers
It's Friday I'm (Not) In Love: Anti-Valentine's Day Party
Why give into the commercialization of coupledom? Don black clothes and enjoy a night of heartbreaking tunes spun by DJ Ceremony, then get your portrait taken in a photo booth and dance your lovesickness away. Psst: Do not wear saccharine pinks and reds or you may be shunned.
Wellbeing Nature Walk
Stroll and talk with a top floral artist through the Flower District on this wellness jaunt that both indulges your senses and teaches you where to go to pick up stems for your own perfect bouquet.
Whiskey and chocolate tasting class
Get a lesson on how to nose, taste and evaluate whiskey, then pair it with gourmet chocolate, for a fun pals’ night out. Once you’ve had your flight, discover the barrel-aging room and leave with a bourbon-flavored lip balm.
Break Bar NYC
If love makes you want to lash out, there’s a place for you. At this smash bar, you can wreck printers, drinking glasses and other fragile objects with permission. You’ll get a little sweaty, and you may surprise yourself with the amount of destruction you wreak, but you’ll be high on endorphins. Cool off afterward with an ice-cold beer and throw that glass at a wall.
Marie's Crisis Cafe
Sing your heart out with strangers at this lively piano bar and beloved West Village institution. One minute, you could be belting out a Broadway or Disney song with the rest of the bar and, the next, bonding with the person next to you over your terrible singing voice.
Love Thyself: Self-Pleasure Workshop
Supreme sex educator Lola Jean hosts this class for women and trans/non-binary-identified individuals, which provides two hours of vaginal meditation, self-love affirmation and guided lessons on pleasure. Candles, chocolates, essential oils, prosecco and a some toys will be made available.
lI Fiorista floral-design workshop
Curating your own bouquet of flowers—alongside your close buds, of course—is like gifting yourself a colorful award for being awesome. At this gorgeous restaurant and flower shop, you can take a class led by the in-house floral director. There, you’ll use garden roses, flowering fruits and cascading vines. The ticket price gets you all of that and some bubbly.
Paris After Dark
Revel in the romanticism at Dances of Vice, a seductive night of live cabaret, can-can dancing and Parisian fantasy installations that’ll transport you to what feels like a turn-of-the-century Moulin Rouge.
Tatiana Eva-Marie & the Avalon Jazz Band
If “La Vie en Rose” makes you swoon and Edith Piaf is your girl, Kingsborough Community College’s performing arts program has your back with a night of French gypsy-jazz tunes. As you gaze out at the sea from floor-to-ceiling windows, the group will lull you into a romantic frame of mind.
"Sunrise" (1927) with Live Score
Do something out of the ordinary this Valentine's Day by sitting in for a silent film screening set to a live score at Threes Brewing. Released in 1927, Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans is a rich and gorgeous German Expresionist film that will inspire some romance, especially with live accompaniment by Tenth Intervention–violin and piano.