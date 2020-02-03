Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Best Valentine's Day events in NYC if you're single

You don't need to be in a relationship this year to have fun on Valentine's Day.

By Shaye Weaver and Collier Sutter |
Courtesy Dances of Vice/Andrew Bacha

Embracing the season of romance doesn’t have to be about giant heart balloons, boxes of chocolate and expensive bouquets. For those of us who are uncoupled and uncuffed, spending the Hallmark holiday solo or with friends is its own form of self-lovin’. Here’s everything you should do if you’re single on this red-letter day.

The best in the city under one roof

Undatables Live!
Things to do

Time Out New York's Undateables...Live!

Time Out Market New York, DUMBO

We all know dating in New York City can be tricky and sometimes exhausting. Luckily, when it comes to courting snafus, you're not alone. For a fun night out in honor of Valentine's Day, get the scoop on dating from Time Out New York Editor Will Gleason and past Time Out Undatables at this fun panel and dinner. After gaining some wisdom (tips, trips and encouragement), three to four food stations from Time Out Market New York eateries, including Ivy Stark, David Burke, Pat Lafrieda and Juliana's Pizza will be set up. Single New Yorkers will be asked to pick their ideal cuisine not only to get their grub on, but for the chance to meet someone around the stations. At the very least, this informative and low-key Wednesday night could add some fun to your work week, and more excitingly, your love life.

Best Valentine's Day events for single New Yorkers

anti-valentine's day littlefield
Courtesy Littlefield/Tucker W. Mitchell
Things to do

It's Friday I'm (Not) In Love: Anti-Valentine's Day Party

Littlefield, Gowanus

Why give into the commercialization of coupledom? Don black clothes and enjoy a night of heartbreaking  tunes spun by DJ Ceremony, then get your portrait taken in a photo booth and dance your lovesickness away. Psst: Do not wear saccharine pinks and reds or you may be shunned.

Photograph: Courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Things to do

Wellbeing Nature Walk

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Manhattan-Chelsea, Chelsea

Stroll and talk with a top floral artist through the Flower District on this wellness jaunt that both indulges your senses and teaches you where to go to pick up stems for your own perfect bouquet.

whiskey and chocolate tasting
Photograph: Courtesy Kings County Distillery
Things to do

Whiskey and chocolate tasting class

Kings County Distillery, Brooklyn Navy Yard

Get a lesson on how to nose, taste and evaluate whiskey, then pair it with gourmet chocolate, for a fun pals’ night out. Once you’ve had your flight, discover the barrel-aging room and leave with a bourbon-flavored lip balm.

break bar nyc
Photograph: Shaye Weaver
Things to do

Break Bar NYC

Hell's Kitchen

If love makes you want to lash out, there’s a place for you. At this smash bar, you can wreck printers, drinking glasses and other fragile objects with permission. You’ll get a little sweaty, and you may surprise yourself with the amount of destruction you wreak, but you’ll be high on endorphins. Cool off afterward with an ice-cold beer and throw that glass at a wall.

Marie's Crisis Cafe
Photograph: Glenn Wood
Bars, Beer bars

Marie's Crisis Cafe

West Village

Sing your heart out with strangers at this lively piano bar and beloved West Village institution. One minute, you could be belting out a Broadway or Disney song with the rest of the bar and, the next, bonding with the person next to you over your terrible singing voice.

Lola Jean
Things to do, Classes and workshops

Love Thyself: Self-Pleasure Workshop

3F Studios, Flatiron

Supreme sex educator Lola Jean hosts this class for women and trans/non-binary-identified individuals, which provides two hours of vaginal meditation, self-love affirmation and guided lessons on pleasure. Candles, chocolates, essential oils, prosecco and a some toys will be made available.

Il Fiorista
Photograph: Courtesy of Il Fiorista
Things to do

lI Fiorista floral-design workshop

Il Fiorista, Flatiron

Curating your own bouquet of flowers—alongside your close buds, of course—is like gifting yourself a colorful award for being awesome. At this gorgeous restaurant and flower shop, you can take a class led by the in-house floral director. There, you’ll use garden roses, flowering fruits and cascading vines. The ticket price gets you all of that and some bubbly.

Courtesy Dances of Vice/Andrew Bacha
Things to do

Paris After Dark

Capitale, Little Italy

Revel in the romanticism at Dances of Vice, a seductive night of live cabaret, can-can dancing and Parisian fantasy installations that’ll transport you to what feels like a turn-of-the-century Moulin Rouge.

Tatiana Eva-Marie & The Avalon Jazz Band
Photograph: Courtesy On Stage at Kingsborough
Things to do

Tatiana Eva-Marie & the Avalon Jazz Band

Kingsborough Community College, Manhattan Beach

If “La Vie en Rose” makes you swoon and Edith Piaf is your girl, Kingsborough Community College’s performing arts program has your back with a night of French gypsy-jazz tunes. As you gaze out at the sea from floor-to-ceiling windows, the group will lull you into a romantic frame of mind.

sunrise silent film
Courtesy Threes Brewing
Things to do

"Sunrise" (1927) with Live Score

Threes Brewing, Gowanus

Do something out of the ordinary this Valentine's Day by sitting in for a silent film screening set to a live score at Threes Brewing. Released in 1927, Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans is a rich and gorgeous German Expresionist film that will inspire some romance, especially with live accompaniment by Tenth Intervention–violin and piano.

