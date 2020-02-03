Best Valentine's Day events in NYC if you're single

We all know dating in New York City can be tricky and sometimes exhausting. Luckily, when it comes to courting snafus, you're not alone. For a fun night out in honor of Valentine's Day, get the scoop on dating from Time Out New York Editor Will Gleason and past Time Out Undatables at this fun panel and dinner. After gaining some wisdom (tips, trips and encouragement), three to four food stations from Time Out Market New York eateries, including Ivy Stark, David Burke, Pat Lafrieda and Juliana's Pizza will be set up. Single New Yorkers will be asked to pick their ideal cuisine not only to get their grub on, but for the chance to meet someone around the stations. At the very least, this informative and low-key Wednesday night could add some fun to your work week, and more excitingly, your love life.