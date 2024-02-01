Bingo Night with Cats!

Time Out says

Brooklyn's premiere cat cafe is hosting an Office-themed bingo night from 7 to 8pm on Thursday, February 8. Prizes include a free visit to the cat cafe or a pass to one of its yoga classes.

Opened in 2007, the Brooklyn Cat Cafe is a volunteer-run community space where you can sip coffee next to some kitties and also potentially adopt them. Since they began, they've rescued more than 7,000 cats and their mission is to reduce the amount of stray cats and create awareness around cat care. The trivia night is 21+ and tickets to participate are $25.