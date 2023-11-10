Black Friday at Time Out Market

Time Out says

When you’re finished rushing the stores on Black Friday, head over for a relaxing evening full of games and fun at Time Out Market New York.

Drink specials will be going all day—$5 Beers from Six Point Brewery; $8 Brooklyn Pumpkin Spiced Beer; $8 Truly Spritzers and $15 Specialty Cocktails courtesy of Sagamore Rye. (Plus, free merch from Sagamore Rye and Six Point).

And don’t miss the chance to win prizes (such as a $200 Time Out Market card, board games and other stocking stuffers) through the night while dancing to jams from DJ Stretch.

See you there!