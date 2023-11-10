Black Friday at Time Out Market

New York
  • Things to do
board game pieces
Illustration: courtesy of Time Out Market
When you’re finished rushing the stores on Black Friday, head over for a relaxing evening full of games and fun at Time Out Market New York.

Drink specials will be going all day—$5 Beers from Six Point Brewery; $8 Brooklyn Pumpkin Spiced Beer; $8 Truly Spritzers and $15 Specialty Cocktails courtesy of Sagamore Rye. (Plus, free merch from Sagamore Rye and Six Point).

And don’t miss the chance to win prizes (such as a $200 Time Out Market card, board games and other stocking stuffers) through the night while dancing to jams from DJ Stretch.

See you there!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

www.timeoutmarket.com/newyork/
free entry
