Black History Month with the Thelma Hill Performing Arts Center

Join the Thelma Hill Performing Arts Center and Central Baptist Church for their second Black History Month program on Saturday, February 24 at 4pm at Central Baptist Church of NYC. The free event will celebrate Black contributions to our society through music, dance, and spoken word. Renowned choreographer Walter Rutledge has crafted three Bible-themed works, which will be performed by dancers Amina Konate and Tevin Johnson and the distinctive narration of James Earl Jones.