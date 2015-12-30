After a rough year for Broadway and its fans, it's time to come together to celebrate at BroadwayCon!

You won't want to miss appearances from Anthony Rapp, BroadwayCon's co-founder and original cast member of Rent and Star Trek: Discovery, or Andrew Barth Feldman of Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, and Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well as Carolee Carmello, Erin Quill, Fredi Walker-Browne, Ilana Levine, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Judy Kuhn, Lesli Margherita, Nik Walker, Ryann Redmond, and Thayne Jasperson. More guest appearances will be announced soon.

"After the last year and a half, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to come together to honor the passionate community of Broadway fans, performers, and creators. Since 2016, BroadwayCon has served as a signature event supporting the theatre community and this year will be more important than ever as we welcome everyone home again," Rapp says.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for BroadwayCon 2020 and 2021 paid pass holders at 1pm on Wednesday, September 22. Tickets go on sale to the public at 1pm on Thursday, September 23.