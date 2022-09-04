Time Out says

This new boozy brunch on Coney Island is a home run! The Brooklyn Cyclones debuted a brand-new rooftop boozy brunch for the 2022 season that offers some pretty stunning views. Guests will be able to take in views of the baseball game, the ocean and Coney Island while, of course, sipping on unlimited beer, mimosas and Bloody Marys—courtesy of The Murphs Famous Bloody Mary Mix. (And at $49, the bases aren’t the only things that are a steal!) Service starts at 1:30pm (game time is 2pm) and includes breakfast breads and spreads, fruit, yogurt, Cyclones brunch sliders, hashbrown potatoes