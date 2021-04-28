Brooklyn Museum is finally bringing its Target First Saturdays back, starting with a low-key, free outdoor afternoon of music and art-making inspired by the exhibit Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And. Gyal Tings Soundsystem (featuring Felukah, Shirine Saad, Boston Chery, and Illexxandra) will take over the plaza steps with sounds from Cairo to Haiti, Kingston, and San Juan. You'll also be able to shop and snack at the Brooklyn Pop-Up market, which will be spotlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage and vendors who focus on wellness. Make sure to reserve tickets in advance to visit the galleries—there will be a limited number of timed tickets will be available on-site on a first-come, first-served basis.