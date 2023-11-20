New York
Timeout

Brooklyn Navy Yard Holiday Market

  • Things to do
Photograph: Courtesy of Brooklyn Navy Yard Holiday Market
The sixth annual holiday market at the Brooklyn Navy Yard is officially happening the first weekend of December (December 2 and 3, between noon and 5pm) at Assembly Road and Gee Avenue.

This year’s happening is “Wallabout Wonderland” — a giant 100,000-square-foot event with more than 200 vendors selling locally made goods and products, from home goods to clothing and accessories, art, and wellness and skincare products and more.

Specifically, The Lay Out, a Brooklyn-based community organization, has curated 75 small Black-owned brands for this year’s holiday market with perennial favorites such as BrklynBarSoap and new brands such as Adanne, From The Arxhive’s and Deandra Craigman’s, whose beautiful candles can be customized with engraving on-site. The Lay Out is bringing a gift-wrapping and shipping center, directly within Wallabout Wonderland, in partnership with Clinton Hill Sandbox, that allows attendees to shop local and easily get gifts shipped out to loved ones around the world.

There will also be a Family Corner with fun and free activities for families with kids of all ages, such as cookie decorating, holiday card making, Lego building and a balloon house. For the adults: jewelry customizations, live music, and peppermint scrub hand massages. Guests can relax and unwind in the lounge while sipping on hot-coco and special holiday drinks from Kings County Distillery, Rooftop Reds, and Rustik Tavern, while listening to classic holiday hits.

The market itself is completely free to attend and open to the public but the organizers do encourage everyone to RSVP right here.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
brooklynnavyyard.org
Address:
Price:
free
