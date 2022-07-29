New York
Timeout

Brooklyn Public Library’s Cake-Mobile

BPL Bookmobile
Photograph: courtesy of the Brooklyn Public Library
For its 125th birthday, the Brooklyn Public Library is serving free cupcakes to its library card holders all day on Saturday!

From 10:30am to 4:15pm, the BPL’s bookmobiles will turn into cakemobiles in order to dole out 2,000 cupcakes from Wegmans Food Markets. All you need to do to get one is present your BPL card to the folks at the cakemobile, which will be at the following locations:

10:30am-12:45pm (While Supplies Last)
Red Hook Park
Homecrest Playground
Linden Park

2-4:15pm (While Supplies Last)
Herbert Von King Park
Seth Low Playground at Bealin Square
Hillel Place Plaza

Don’t have a library card? You will be able to sign up for one on the spot (and get your free cupcake)!

P.S., for its 125th birthday, BPL has curated a list of the 125 most quintessential Brooklyn books here.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

free
