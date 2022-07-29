Time Out says

For its 125th birthday, the Brooklyn Public Library is serving free cupcakes to its library card holders all day on Saturday!

From 10:30am to 4:15pm, the BPL’s bookmobiles will turn into cakemobiles in order to dole out 2,000 cupcakes from Wegmans Food Markets. All you need to do to get one is present your BPL card to the folks at the cakemobile, which will be at the following locations:

10:30am-12:45pm (While Supplies Last)

Red Hook Park

Homecrest Playground

Linden Park

2-4:15pm (While Supplies Last)

Herbert Von King Park

Seth Low Playground at Bealin Square

Hillel Place Plaza

Don’t have a library card? You will be able to sign up for one on the spot (and get your free cupcake)!

P.S., for its 125th birthday, BPL has curated a list of the 125 most quintessential Brooklyn books here.