Time Out Says

An unforgettable experience is just two hours away from NYC at Buck Brook Alpacas, a family-run farm that breeds, raises and shows alpacas.

A visit to the farm reveals a sprawling property with beautiful views of the surrounding Catskill Mountains and over 100 wooly alpacas that you can walk and meet! For $20, you can walk an alpaca on a leash around the farm, feed them apples and meet their friends (including chickens and rabbits) with only five other people. The farm also offers simple farm tours and photo packages with the alpacas.

If you want to make a weekend of it, the Buck Brook also rents out a three-bedroom apartment on the property, which comes with a tour and the ability to walk the alpacas.

It's one of those gems upstate worth the trip.