New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage:Basement Bhangra 25th Birthday Bash

  • Things to do
  • SummerStage in Central Park, Central Park
SummerStage Basement Bhangra 25th Birthday Bash
Photograph: courtesy of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage | MC Solaar, Bon Entendeur and Hyphen Hyphen
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Help celebrate the 25th birthday of Basement Bhangra, the inclusive nightclub famous for championing South Asian dance music for 20 years. 

On Wednesday, August 6, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is hosting a free birthday bash and show with luminary DJ Rekha, Jasmine Sandlas, a Punjabi superstar responsible for the dancefloor classics “Illegal Weapon” and “Sip Sip,” and Red Baraat with Sunny Jain who merge North Indian elements with hip-hop, jazz, and punk.

Ganavya, Raaginder, and Sikh Knowledge will perform live and there will be a Bhangra dance class to kick off DJ Rekha’s energetic set, accompanied by master drummer David Sharma. Throughout the day, New York City-based DJs–Rajuju Brown, DJ Ushka, and ZEEMUFFIN–will provide tunes to dance to.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
SummerStage in Central Park
Rumsey Playfield
E 71st Street
New York
10021
Price:
free
Opening hours:
3-7pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.