Help celebrate the 25th birthday of Basement Bhangra, the inclusive nightclub famous for championing South Asian dance music for 20 years.

On Wednesday, August 6, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is hosting a free birthday bash and show with luminary DJ Rekha, Jasmine Sandlas, a Punjabi superstar responsible for the dancefloor classics “Illegal Weapon” and “Sip Sip,” and Red Baraat with Sunny Jain who merge North Indian elements with hip-hop, jazz, and punk.

Ganavya, Raaginder, and Sikh Knowledge will perform live and there will be a Bhangra dance class to kick off DJ Rekha’s energetic set, accompanied by master drummer David Sharma. Throughout the day, New York City-based DJs–Rajuju Brown, DJ Ushka, and ZEEMUFFIN–will provide tunes to dance to.