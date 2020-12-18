Invite the Muppets into your home this holiday season with a special behind-the-scenes exploration of characters, stories, and rarely displayed items from Jim Henson's many Christmas-related productions from the Museum of the Moving Image. In this live online event, Barbara Miller, curator of The Jim Henson Exhibition, will offer viewers special access to puppets and other material in MoMI's collection from a variety of beloved holiday classics, including Emmet Otter's Jugband Christmas, The Secret Life of Toys, and The Great Santa Claus Switch. She and special guests Cheryl Henson, Dave Goelz (best known as Gonzo's performer), and Karen Falk, Archives Director of The Jim Henson Company, will unwrap the stories and secrets behind these productions and objects, some of which have not been on view at the Museum, and take questions from the audience.