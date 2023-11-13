Crafts at the Cathedral

Time Out says

Now in its 25th year, this annual holiday artisan market, held at the palatial Cathedral of St. John the Divine, provides a space for more than 85 crafters, including many who have exhibited in the Philadelphia and Smithsonian Museum Craft Shows, to sell their handmade wares. Look out for one-of-a-kind wearable art, pottery, leather, sculpture, jewelry, painting, metal, wood, mixed media art, and much more. The fine craft event is organized and managed by Richard and Joanna Rothbard, owners of An American Craftsman Galleries and producers of the Berkshires Arts Festivals, American Fine Craft Show Brooklyn Museum, Sarasota Art & Design Show & the Arts Festival at Rockefeller Center.

“At this show, visitors will enjoy cutting-edge work—whether classic or contemporary—executed by hand by the country’s best talent,” said director Richard Rothbard.

All admission proceeds go toward the Cathedral and its programs.