Aside from the gratis yoga and tai chi classes held on the lawn of Bryant Park, the green space coaxes toe-tappers to its nearly 10-acre expanse with a fun and free Dance Party on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings starting in May. Folks can cut a rug and learn new styles led by experts starting at 6pm, when instructors walk you through how to swing, tango, salsa or bachata. An hour later, a live band plays the appropriate tunes so you can show off your new steps under the stars. This year's line-up includes salsa from Avenida B Salsa Dura (on May 3), swing dance from The Antoinette Montague Experience (May 4), a Cinco de Mayo Party with Mariachi Real De Mexico and singer Jose Adán Perez (May 5), flamenco and rumba with Nélida Tirado (May 10), a continent-spanning African Fusion Night with Sekou and Friends (May 11), and an evening featuring music of the Americas from Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela with La Mar (May 12).
Dance Party in Bryant Park
- Event website:
- bryantpark.org/programs/dance-party
- Address:
- Bryant Park
- 40th to 42nd Sts between Fifth and Sixth Aves
- New York
- 10018
- Transport:
- Subway: B, D, F, M to 42nd St–Bryant Park; 7 to Fifth Ave
- Price:
- Free
- Opening hours:
- Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Oct–Dec daily 7am–10pm; May 7am-11pm; Jun–Sept weekdays 7am–midnight, weekends 7am-11pm