Aside from the gratis yoga and tai chi classes held on the lawn of Bryant Park, the green space coaxes toe-tappers to its nearly 10-acre expanse with a fun and free Dance Party on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings starting in May. Folks can cut a rug and learn new styles led by experts starting at 6pm, when instructors walk you through how to swing, tango, salsa or bachata. An hour later, a live band plays the appropriate tunes so you can show off your new steps under the stars. This year's line-up includes salsa from Avenida B Salsa Dura (on May 3), swing dance from The Antoinette Montague Experience (May 4), a Cinco de Mayo Party with Mariachi Real De Mexico and singer Jose Adán Perez (May 5), flamenco and rumba with Nélida Tirado (May 10), a continent-spanning African Fusion Night with Sekou and Friends (May 11), and an evening featuring music of the Americas from Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela with La Mar (May 12).