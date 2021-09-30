Brooklyn's Ocean Hill neighborhood has a new community-centered art and performance space called Delight Factory, which aims to be a welcoming space for creative and curious people to come together.

The 1000-square-foot space, designed by Maria Lomanto of DesignGLXY, features a studio space, a bar, and an outdoor patio as well as a site-specific installation, "Oculus Root" by Kate Raudenbush. Set in the front of the space, visitors walk through it to transition from the outside world into the venue. The piece incorporates elements based on chakras, nature, and the architecture of the space. Raudenbush also created the back-lit bar, called "Garden of Delight."

Photograph: Filip Wolak

When it opens its doors on October 2, it'll begin hosting regular public events, including a storytelling night by Martin Dockery featuring a blessing of the space by The Moth’s artistic director Catherine Burns, a dance party featuring DJ vboy, a solo exhibition by sculptor Kate Raudenbush, and a musical "Ego Free Jam," which will become a recurring monthly event. Additional events, artist residencies, yoga classes, and space donations will be announced in the near future.

Delight Factory's events will be "varied and evolving," with music acts, art, creative expression, yoga, and dancing all month long.

"We began hosting Ego Free Jams before the pandemic, and that was the impetus for creating Delight Factory in the first place, with the goal of fostering a supportive space where musicians and other guests can experiment, take a little risk, mess up, and have fun together,” said co-founder Jason Nunes. "These monthly musical collages really set the tone for Delight Factory and the other events we have planned here."

Unfortunately, the pandemic had other plans.

"We’re thrilled to finally safely welcome visitors to the Delight Factory," said co-founder Elke Dehner. "Inherent in our name is the belief you can remodel your own state of mind and your own emotional state, and we’ve certainly all learned that throughout the past two years.”

Stay up to date about the space's events by visiting delightfactorynyc.com