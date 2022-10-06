New York
Timeout

Dia de los Muertos at Time Out Market

  • Things to do
Dia de los Muertos
Photograph: Shutterstock
It’s all about honoring (and celebrating) the dead at Time Out Market New York this spooky season, with a full week of freaky fun, including live music, drink specials, daily costume prizes, tarot card readings, pumpkin painting and more.

It all starts on Friday, October 28 with a Dia de Los Muertos costume party at the Time Out Market Rooftop Bar and live music from DJ Vada (6-10pm) on Saturday, October 29, with prizes for best costume, Misguided Spirits Specialty Cocktails, photo booths, tarot readers and more.

On Saturday the 29th, join in on a Halloween pizza-making class at Fornino and mini-pumpkin painting at 10am. There will also be a costume yoga session with Volo Spots with a free mimosa as well as another costume party at the bar. Ronnie Roc and Co. (DJ Torres, and DJ Ray Suave) will provide tunes as you enjoy Misguided Spirits Specialty Cocktails, photo booths, tarot readers and more.

The fun continues on Sunday, the 30th, with a Halloween Family Matinee and mini-pumpkin painting on the fifth floor beginning at 10am and wrapping up from 2 to 5pm with a costumed dance party with Ronnie Roc and Co.

The party keeps on going on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 1 and 2, with a Dia de Los Muertos Party at Time Out Market’s Rooftop Bar with live music from Violet House, Misguided Spirits Specialty Cocktails, tarot readers and more.

www.timeoutmarket.com/newyork/
free entry
