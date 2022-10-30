New York
Dinosaur Safari

  • Things to do
  • Bronx Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society | Bronx, NY, The Bronx
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
  Photograph: Luciana Golcman
    "Dinosaur Safari" at the Bronx Zoo
An immersive experience with massive, ultra-realistic dinosaurs that takes place on the grounds of the Bronx Zoo is back!

Dinosaur Safari asks visitors to the zoo to traverse a path filled with 52 life-sized dinos and pterosaurs through a wooded area, where they will see the largest flying animal to ever live (the Quetzalcoatlus) and, of course, the Tyrannosaurus rex and the vegetarian Omeisaurus that stretches an impressive 60 feet long. When it first opened in 2019, it was a ride that used shuttles to introduce people to the dinos. Now, it's a 1/4 mile-long walk-through experience with 52 dinos rather than 40.

To make things as realistic as possible, the Bronx Zoo teamed up with a paleontologist from the American Museum of Natural History—Don Lessem even served as an advisor on the original Jurassic Park! The experience is topped off with an ADA-accessible fossil dig area for kids to play in, plus some additional dino-themed activities around the zoo. All ages. 

Details

Event website:
bronxzoo.com/dinosaur-safari
Address:
Bronx Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society | Bronx, NY
2300 Southern Blvd
Bronx
10458
Cross street:
at Fordham Rd
Contact:
bronxzoo.org
718-220-5100
guestrelations@wcs.org
Transport:
Subway: Travel: Metro-North Harlem line local to Fordham, then take the BxM11 bus to the zoo
Price:
various
Opening hours:
Apr–Oct: Mon–Fri 10am–5pm; Sat, Sun 10am–5:30pm; Nov–Mar: Daily 10am–4:30pm

