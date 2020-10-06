The Queens Drive-In by Rooftop Films is hosting a free VP debate watch party with a pre-show conversation with documentary filmmaker Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble) and director Liz Garbus (All In: The Fight for Democracy).

The conversation at 7:45pm will highlight the voices of filmmakers whose documentaries speak directly to the current political moment and the issues at stake in the 2020 campaign like healthcare, voting rights, climate change, gun control, and the Supreme Court.

At 9pm, the debate will begin.

Come early (doors open at 7pm) to register to vote and grab a good space.