Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Drive-in VP debate watch party

Drive-in VP debate watch party

Things to do New York Hall of Science | Queens, NY , Queens Wednesday October 7 2020
Queens Drive-in VP debate
Photograph: Courtesy Rooftop Films/Maike Schulz
Buy tickets

Time Out says

The Queens Drive-In by Rooftop Films is hosting a free VP debate watch party with a pre-show conversation with documentary filmmaker Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble) and director Liz Garbus (All In: The Fight for Democracy).

The conversation at 7:45pm will highlight the voices of filmmakers whose documentaries speak directly to the current political moment and the issues at stake in the 2020 campaign like healthcare, voting rights, climate change, gun control, and the Supreme Court.

At 9pm, the debate will begin.

Come early (doors open at 7pm) to register to vote and grab a good space.

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://rooftopfilms.com
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: New York Hall of Science | Queens, NY
Address: 47-01 111th St
Queens
11368
Cross street: at 47th Ave
Transport: Subway: 7 to 111th St
Price: free with RSVP

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news