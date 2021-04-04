"Sunday best" gets a new meaning during this annual procession, wherein participants show off elaborately constructed hats—we’re talking noggin-toppers shaped like the NYC skyline and the Coney Island Cyclone, not just a boring old fedora. The tradition started in the mid-1800s, when high-society ladies would promenade in their Easter finery after church, and has since evolved into a showcase for millinery. This year it'll be online for the second year in a row. Guests are asked to participate in five categories: Matching Mask & Hat; Eco-Chic; The Fashionista; Glam Pet; and Easter Best. Winners will be selected by a panel of appointed judges within the fashion community and will receive a prize to a chic Fifth Avenue retailer, including a delicious gift box from Maison du Chocolat a special gift from Bliss Spa, and the grand prize being a one-night stay at the Pierre! You can enter by following @fifthavenue and using #EasteronFifth by April 4. Winners will be announced at 6pm that day.