This holiday season, you can sip on hot cocoa in a winter wonderland from 1,131 feet above the NYC. Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere is putting on a holiday lights show and experience. The attraction was already an exciting activity on our list of best things to do in New York, but now, Edge has decked out their space in nearly 50,000 lights illuminating the Skyline Steps and interior spaces, a glimmering Christmas tree and giant hot air balloon displays for more photo-worthy moments.

The attraction is also doing a limited edition holiday “Cocoa in the Clouds” treat which is a hot chocolate offering with made-to-order whipped cream and rice crispy treats coated in crushed peppermint. For those who can legally booze, you can also spike it with liquor of your choice.

Edge will be open for extended holiday hours beginning on December 18 from 10am to 10pm daily, through January 4. Bundle up, wear your mask, and you can get tickets here.