Evening Readings: John Guare

In plays including Six Degrees of Separation, The House of Blue Leaves and Landscape of the Body, John Guare has measured and reported the pulse of American culture for more than 50 years. At this Queens College event, he discusses his career with Time Out New York's own Adam Feldman, and reads selections from several of his works. (A Q&A sesssion will follow, so bring a few queries of your own.)
|Venue name:
|LeFrak Concert Hall (at Queens College)
|Contact:
|Address:
|
65-30 Kissena Blvd
New York
|Cross street:
|at the Long Island Expwy
|Price:
|$25
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com