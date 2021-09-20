New York
Timeout

Global Citizen Festival
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Anthony Quintano

Everything you need to know about NYC's biggest fall music festivals

Live music is finally back! Don't miss out on concerts at Governors Ball, Global Citizen, Lights On and other festivals.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Summer may be over, but this fall has a strong slate of awesome music festivals in NYC.

Governors Ball and Global Citizen are set for the end of September with other shows featuring techno, R&B and hip-hop to follow.

We rounded up six music festivals you'll want to grab tickets to this fall in NYC and outlined what shows you'll want to catch, everything you'll want to eat when you're there and how to get passes.

For the do-gooder: Global Citizen
Photograph: Taso Hountas

  • Things to do
  • Central Park

What is it? Global Citizen is the sort of music festival that you can feel great about attending. Not only are you going to enjoy yourself and some amazing tunes at Central Park's Great Lawn, but by earning your ticket you are contributing towards the fight against poverty. It'll be here on Saturday, September 25.

Don't miss: Acts like Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Batiste but also Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will speak about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity

What to eat and drink: There will be food and non-alcoholic drink vendors on site, but for something substantial, check out our list of the best restaurants near Central Park.

Tickets: Tickets are won by signing up on the Global Citizen app. The fourth round was released on September 14, with the final ticket drawing taking place on Sept. 20. If you didn't get tickets, you can actually watch it on Saturday, September 25 on ABC News Live via The Roku Channel.

For the pop aficionado: Governors Ball

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Queens

What is it? One of the most-anticipated summer concerts in NYC alongside Central Park SummerStage, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park and the Northside Festival that brings big-name rappers, beloved veteran acts, rising pop stars and more to NYC Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26.

Don't miss: Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Phoebe Bridgers, Future Islands, Leon Bridges, Ellie Goulding, Portugal The Man, Princess Nokia, Young Thug, Carly Rae Jepsen and the "mural towers," huge statues, "high-flying" inflatables and other artworks places around Citi Field.

What to eat and drink: Fill up with bites from Lil' Sweet Chick, Gordo's Cantina, Hong Kong Street Food, Tayler's tots and Brats, Mighty Quinn's BBQ, or Melt Shop x King David Tacos and cool off with Coolhaus, Davey's Ice Cream or Stuffed Ice Cream.

Tickets: The number of available tickets is dwindling with only Sunday passes left for $129 each. That being said, you can find resale tickets for the other days on Stubhub and other websites.

Buy tickets
For the R&B lover: Lights On Festival
Photograph: @lightsonfest

  • Music
  • Prospect Heights

What is it? After selling out in California, the Lights On Festival curated by H.E.R. is headed to Brooklyn for two days on Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22.

Don't miss: Performances by H.E.R. and friends, Maxwell, 6lack, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lenox, SWV, Queen Naija, Lucky Daye, Chloe Bailey, Blxst, Victoria Monet, Skip Marley, Joyce Wrice, and Tone Stith.

What to eat and drink: There's plenty to choose from inside Barclays Center, including Calexico, Fuku, Pig Beach and Kings County Dogs, but if you want to go to a sit-down restaurant nearby, check out Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue, 5ive Spice Tacos & Banh Mi or Tacombi.

Tickets: Ticketmaster is selling two-day passes for $159 and up and one-day passes for $61 and up.

Buy tickets
For the hip-hop fan: Rolling Loud NYC
Photograph: Michael J. Chen

  • Music
  • Queens

What is it? Citi Field is hosting the world's largest hip-hop festival straight from Miami October 28-30. Some of the biggest names in the business have already played this festival including Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil B, Post Malone, Migos, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, and more.

Don't miss: Headliners 50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott and special guest Bobby Shmurda.

What to eat and drink: You won't have to leave Citi Field for a good meal — Pat LaFrieda's Chop House and Metropolitan Grille are located inside the venue, but if you want to go out to eat before the show, go for some xao long bao (soup dumplings) at Nan Xiang Xao Long Bao. Or grab some pints and sliders at Mikkeller NYC.

Tickets: Three-day passes begin at $399 on frontgatetickets.com.

Buy tickets
For the techno partier: Time Warp US
Photograph: Courtesy Luis Nieto Dickens

  • Music
  • Flatiron

What is it? A celebrated German techno fest that's returning to NYC after a two-year break, taking over a new location with two dance floors and offering an "intense" atmosphere on November 19 and 20.

Don't miss: An impressive lineup of house and techno underground DJs including Âme, Nina Kraviz, Richie Hawtin, Seth Troxler b2b Special Guest, Stephan Bodzin (live), Adriatique and more.

What to eat and drink: TBD—once the location is announced, we'll recommend places to dine.

Tickets: Tickets bein at $139 at dice.fm.

Buy tickets
For the cost-conscious: BAM R&B Festival
Elizabeth Leitzell

  • Music
  • Fort Greene

What is it? A weekend of free, live R&B music at Fort Greene Park, Saturdays and Sundays, October 2—3 and October 9—10, at BAM's festival, which has grown to become one of Brooklyn's beloved outdoor traditions since 1995. 

Don't miss: Memphis singer-songwriter Valerie June, Tony Award-winning playwright Stew with his band The Negro Problem, jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker, and the Grammy Award-winning singer Mykal Rose, formerly of Black Uhuru. The fall concerts also feature dashing jazz saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin and her band the Soul Squad, Queens-born soul surrealist duendita, and more. 

What to eat and drink: It's likely there will be a few food vendors at the park for the festival, however, if you're looking for a sit-down restaurant, try Miss Ada, Dosa Royale or Olea.

Tickets: All concerts are free and require no tickets. The concert stage is located on the lawn at Myrtle Avenue. Visit BAM.org for updates.

