Everything you need to know about NYC's biggest fall music festivals

What is it? Global Citizen is the sort of music festival that you can feel great about attending. Not only are you going to enjoy yourself and some amazing tunes at Central Park's Great Lawn, but by earning your ticket you are contributing towards the fight against poverty. It'll be here on Saturday, September 25.

Don't miss: Acts like Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Batiste but also Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will speak about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity

What to eat and drink: There will be food and non-alcoholic drink vendors on site, but for something substantial, check out our list of the best restaurants near Central Park.

Tickets: Tickets are won by signing up on the Global Citizen app. The fourth round was released on September 14, with the final ticket drawing taking place on Sept. 20. If you didn't get tickets, you can actually watch it on Saturday, September 25 on ABC News Live via The Roku Channel.