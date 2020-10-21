Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Fall Sundays at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Fall Sundays at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Things to do Brooklyn Botanic Garden , Prospect Park Sunday October 25 2020
NYBG
Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Bo

Time Out says

Embrace the sweet temperatures of autumn during Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Fall Sundays. Take a stroll amid the garden's multitude of horticultural treasures as you peep at the vibrant leaves (almost like you’re in Upstate New York), especially in areas like the Overlook, the Native Flora Garden and the Water Garden. The atmosphere will be taken to the next level with live music from Caribbean jams to bluegrass, and dancers, too, through the duration of the event, which runs from 1pm to 6pm. You can catch any performance for free with your admission to the garden. Brooklyn Botanic Garden will also offer self-guided, autumn-themed tours for fall enthusiasts. 

 

Admission is currently by advance ticket only which you can find here.

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.bbg.org/visit/event/art_in_the_garden_fall_sundays
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Address: 990 Washington Ave
Brooklyn
11225
Cross street: at President St
Transport: Subway: B, Q, Franklin Ave S to Prospect Park; 2, 3 to Eastern Pkwy–Brooklyn Museum; 2, 3, 4, 5 to Franklin Ave
Price: $18 admission

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news