Embrace the sweet temperatures of autumn during Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Fall Sundays. Take a stroll amid the garden's multitude of horticultural treasures as you peep at the vibrant leaves (almost like you’re in Upstate New York), especially in areas like the Overlook, the Native Flora Garden and the Water Garden. The atmosphere will be taken to the next level with live music from Caribbean jams to bluegrass, and dancers, too, through the duration of the event, which runs from 1pm to 6pm. You can catch any performance for free with your admission to the garden. Brooklyn Botanic Garden will also offer self-guided, autumn-themed tours for fall enthusiasts.

Admission is currently by advance ticket only which you can find here.