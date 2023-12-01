Fireworks at Grand Army Plaza

Time Out says

The biggest gripe against New Year’s celebrations is that they’re crazy expensive. If you want to save on the cost but don’t mind a crowd, Santore’s World Famous fireworks display over Prospect Park’s Grand Army Plaza is a color-popping way to toast 2024. Besides, it doesn’t get any more New York than sharing a communal experience on the street, elbow to elbow with your fellow taxpayers. (And it sure as hell beats Times Square!) Plus there will be live entertainment by Quintessential Playlist who will perform live music at 10pm before the fireworks from Santore’s World Famous Fireworks begin.