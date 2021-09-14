Five fantastic destinations to discover on the Valley Flyer this fall

1. New Haven
Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is also one of New England’s most renowned culinary cities. With over 100 restaurants within a two block radius of picturesque New Haven Green, the city’s gastronomical presence is one of the most dynamic, diverse and concentrated in the region. Not only is the city famous for its apizza– a localized thin-crusted, coal-fired version of pizza first served at Pepe’s Pizzeria—New Haven’s legendary Louis’ Lunch is credited with the invention of the hamburger.