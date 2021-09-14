Five fantastic destinations to discover on the Valley Flyer this fall

This season, bypass that tedious highway traffic and fast-track your vacation on the economic and eco-friendly Valley Flyer. With multiple trains operating daily between New Haven, Connecticut and Greenfield, Massachusetts, the Valley Flyer’s scenic route connects the Connecticut River Valley to the south with the Pioneer Valley to the North.

No matter if it’s a weekend jaunt or a spontaneous daytrip, whether you’re in the market for family-friendly or romantic getaway, the Valley Flyer has you covered. Linking unique cities and towns on a picturesque path that highlights the hills and valleys in between, each destination offers a variety of activities and attractions for every situation.

Discover why train travel is on the rise this fall. All aboard the Valley Flyer! Discover the route here.