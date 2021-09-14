New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

Five fantastic destinations to discover on the Valley Flyer this fall

It’s safe, traffic-free, sustainable and offers stunning views… why not head off on a Valley Flyer train adventure?

Written by Time Out. Paid for by Amtrak
Advertising

This season, bypass that tedious highway traffic and fast-track your vacation on the economic and eco-friendly Valley Flyer. With multiple trains operating daily between New Haven, Connecticut and Greenfield, Massachusetts, the Valley Flyer’s scenic route connects the Connecticut River Valley to the south with the Pioneer Valley to the North.

No matter if it’s a weekend jaunt or a spontaneous daytrip, whether you’re in the market for family-friendly or romantic getaway, the Valley Flyer has you covered. Linking unique cities and towns on a picturesque path that highlights the hills and valleys in between, each destination offers a variety of activities and attractions for every situation. 

Discover why train travel is on the rise this fall. All aboard the Valley Flyer! Discover the route here.

New Haven
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. New Haven

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is also one of New England’s most renowned culinary cities. With over 100 restaurants within a two block radius of picturesque New Haven Green, the city’s gastronomical presence is one of the most dynamic, diverse and concentrated in the region. Not only is the city famous for its apizza– a localized thin-crusted, coal-fired version of pizza first served at Pepe’s Pizzeria—New Haven’s legendary Louis’ Lunch is credited with the invention of the hamburger.

Springfield
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Springfield

Known as the “City of Firsts,” Springfield, Massachusetts storied history includes the first dictionary and gas-powered car, the first use of interchangeable parts and assembly line construction, and earliest output by local luminaries Dr. Seuss and Milton Bradley. The city’s most famous invention however, was the game of Basketball with the first game played in 1891. Today the basketball Hall of Fame leads off Springfield’s impressive list of museums which includes the Museum of Fine Art, The Dr. Seuss Museum, the George Walter Vincent Smith Art Museum, the Springfield Science Museum, the Connecticut Valley Historical Museum, the Museum of Springfield History, the Titanic Museum and the United States' first planetarium. Just outside the city, you’ll find two of the area’s most popular outdoor attractions, Six Flags amusement park and the Eastern States Exposition (aka The Big E), a collective fair for all of New England which happens every fall.

Advertising
Holyoke
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. Holyoke

Basketball wasn’t the only sport invented in the Pioneer Valley. Volleyball was first played in Holyoke way back in 1895 and today the quaint city is home to the Volleyball Hall of Fame. With a prime and picturesque location between the Connecticut River and Mt. Tom, Holyoke offers the best of both city and country with the combination of historic milltown charm and host of hiking trails and nature walks on the outskirts perfect for peeping fall foliage.

Northampton
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Northampton

Considered by many to be the cultural hub of Western Massachusetts, Northampton is the area’s premier destination for shopping and nightlife. Multiple music venues, hip bars and quirky boutiques continue to entertain the student populations of nearby Amherst, UMass, Smith and Hampshire colleges. There's more to Northampton than shops and bops though, including some great walks around Fitzgerald Lake and Roberts Hill conservation areas, and Look Memorial Park. 

Buy your Valley Flyer ticket now!

Advertising
Greenfield
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

5. Greenfield

Fans of Native American history may already know that Greenfield is where Pocumtuck Indians first settled, with artifacts being found in the area that date as far back as 7,000 and 9,000 years BCE. If you didn't know that already then, you're welcome! In more recent times, the city has been a big industrial hub, and there's a great museum dedicated to it. Among other things, the city was a prosperous mill town (it's a city, but mill city would sound weird). It's also the most populated area in Franklin County, making for a thriving community. 

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.