Harlem’s historic artistic heritage will be on full display during this live series of events celebrating the people, arts, culture and food of Harlem. This year's celebration, running from August 3-18, commemorates Harlem Week's 50th anniversary and includes block party and film celebrations to mark the historic year. Even though it's called Harlem "Week," the celebrations will cover more than two weeks this year.

Other events throughout the series include an Uptown Night Market, special musical performances, a vendor fair, virtual dance parties and livestreams. They are also back with their cornerstone events such as the Percy Sutton Harlem 5K Run & Health Walk, and "A Great Day in Harlem." There are events for all ages, including a spelling bee, youth conference and hackathon.

The festivities first began back in 1974 as a one-time-only event called Harlem Day. It was intended to create a "much-needed positive vibe" and pull the community out of its economic and social doldrums, event organizers say. The event grew from there into the annual festival we know and love today.