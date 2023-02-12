New York
Timeout

Heart Shaped Pizza Workshop

  • Things to do
  • Time Out Market New York, DUMBO
Heart-shaped pizza
Photograph: Fornino at Time Out Market New York
Time Out says

This is a pizza you’ll love!

Time Out Market New York and beloved wood-fired pizza joint Fornino are hosting a heart-shaped pizza-making workshop on February 11 and 12 (10-11am) on the market’s fifth floor.

The class includes pizza-making materials: dough, toppings, and an individual workstation as well as goodie bags, heart-shaped balloons, chef hats aprons, a sparkling pomegranate toast, a heart photo opp and more.

A way to anyone’s heart is through food, so why not feed them a heart-shaped pizza?

Details

Address:
Time Out Market New York
Empire Stores
55 Water Street
New York
11201
Price:
$50 for 1 parent, 1 child
Opening hours:
9:45am check in

Dates and times

