Greenpoint Terminal is playing host to a new outdoor dance party every Sunday at 2pm called Hot Honey Sundays. Resident DJs @JKriv, @DeoJorge, and @AnnaCollecta will provide tunes for dancers starting at 2pm. The events are BYOB but food can be found at Greenpoint Terminal. The best part? You'll have sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline as you dance. Organizers say there will be enough space to safely get down on the dance floor.

"It’s a safe space where people can get back together, share their passion for good music,

dance away, get weird, feel sexy, enjoy the sunset, spread love, and celebrate life above all."