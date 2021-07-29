Once you step into this Wall Street Mansion, you'll enter a supernatural soiree full of magic, hauntings and mystery that'll set you on a chilling journey with themed-drinks in hand. House of Spirits is a two-hour immersive experience that allows you to roam around the mansion and discover macabre magic, sinister séances, tarot readings, strange roaming specters, live music, hidden secret games and giant Ouija boards. There's a storyline to follow, too, about Molly and Francisco Vega, a young couple who lost their baby during childbirth. "Francisco focuses his grief into art and begins a series of disturbing paintings, while Molly’s grief drives her to a much darker place. Loosely based on the life and artwork of famous Spanish painter Francisco Goya, House of Spirits weaves a disquieting and interactive storyline certain to leave guests delightfully chilled." Be sure to prepare for the experience—guests are highly encouraged to dress in time period fashion, costume or elegant dress.