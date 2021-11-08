New Yorkers will be able to do a new kind of gliding on the ice in 2022 with the arrival of Ice Karting, or go-karting on ice.

Between May 6 and 8, 2022, events company Hidden is bringing this frosty activity to NYC when things are beginning to warm up.

Ice go-karters will drive around an ice rink, at a currently undisclosed location, that'll have a variety of fun and challenging obstacles. There will be helpers on hand to offer tips on how to glide and navigate and even hand out costumes you can wear around the track.

There will also be lots of off-rink activities, winter games and prizes to be won.