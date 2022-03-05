New York
Idiotarod NYC

  • Things to do, Quirky events
  • Secret location, Flatiron
Idiotarod NYC
Photograph: courtesy of Idiotarod NYC
Time Out says

Self-declared idiots will be running the streets on March 5—literally.

The annual Idiotarod is back on after a two-year hiatus, meaning that New Yorkers in "elaborately-themed, ridiculously-costumed" garb will once again push shopping carts across the city for a chance to win bragging rights. Think the Alaskan dog sled race but instead of dogs, decorated carts and instead of snow, concrete. It's much more low-brow and maybe even pointless, but it's always a fun event to watch if you're not taking part. The route isn't released until the day of on Twitter at @idiotarodnyc.

Prizes are awarded for Best in Show, Best Design and other factors at the discretion of the judges (with creativity, imagination and enthusiasm at the forefront). Judges take bribes, too, kind of like at the Mermaid Parade. And speed means nothing.

As one of the craziest events in NYC, it's certainly one not to miss. 

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
Secret location
New York City
Price:
free

Dates and times

