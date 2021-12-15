Feel like you're inside 'The Tree of Life' and 'The Kiss' at this one-night-only immersive exhibit about Gustav Klimt.

Fans of extraordinary Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, listen up: the painter will be the focus of a one-night-only immersive experience set to take over the hall currently hosting the popular "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" show at Skylight on Vesey in the Financial District.

Expect 360-degree projections of Klimt's recognizable golden-hued paintings, including The Tree of Life and The Kiss, to be heavily featured throughout the destination. Just like the current show focusing on van Gogh, you'll feel like you're actually inside each one of Klimt's art pieces.

Tickets for the show, which kicks off at 9pm, are available now right here.