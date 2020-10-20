Bette Midler is reuniting with her witchy sisters, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, for the one-night-only documentary-style show, "In Search of The Sanderson Sisters, A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover," which will be hosted by "Elvira, Mistress of the Dark," who will welcome co-stars Thora Birch, Omri Katz and Doug Jones and special guests, Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Samantha Diaz, Billy Eichner, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Adam Lambert, Alex Moffat, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Sophie von Haselberg, and other surprise guests.

Make sure to reserve your spot for the one-hour event (your link will be emailed to you in advance). Participants are encouraged to purchase spooky Hocus Pocus-inspired artisan-made "bobbles, gewgaws and devilishly delicious treats" which will be delivered in time for the event. All proceeds benefit the New York Restoration Project.

There are TikTok and Instagram challenges that invite you to flaunt your best Halloween look from home in a short 30-second video (due by October 25th) for the chance to be featured in the show. Just tag it #NYRPSpiritHalloween and follow @NYRP and @SpiritHalloween on Instagram. (Email your video submission to hulaween@nyrp.org with your account type and handle as the subject line, “Instagram - @NYRP”.) Find out more here.