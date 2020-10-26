As restaurants have reopened through the summer for outdoor dining, NYC venues are still reeling from the loss of not reopening, many without the luxury of outside space to seat socially distanced to bring in revenue. Fortunately, avant music venue Trans-Pecos, an inclusive space and staple in Ridgewood since 2005, is using their spacious backyard to fundraise for fellow New York venues and clubs. “We're doing our best to keep the music, art and food community together,” explains Trans-Pecos' Lindsey Gardner.

“We're grateful to have the outdoor space during this time, even at 25% capacity we're able to serve 50 patrons. Knowing that other music venues in our community don't have the same luxury and remain closed, we've decided to partner with several of them during Independent Venue Week.”

For the 2020 edition of Independent Venue Week (October 26 to 30), several Brooklyn and Queens venues, Baby's All Right, Sultan Room, The Broadway and Our Wicked Lady, and Purgatory, have joined with Trans-Pecos to curate together five nights of streamed gigs. The five venues, will each have a respective night where the live performances will be projected in Trans-Pecos backyard. The visiting venue will curate their night with food and merch. Proceeds will go toward each venue's out-of-work staff, as well as the chefs and the artists involved.

Here are streaming ticket links and lineup below:

Oct 26 (Our Wicked Lady): Thick, Haybaby, Brian Don, Niteowl, Adrian is Hungry, food by Traze Pizza Lab (tickets)

Oct 27 (The Broadway): Native Sun, Pure Adult, food by Jerk (tickets)

Oct 28 (Sultan Room): Wiki, Mint & Friends, food by Turks Inn (tickets)

Oct 29 (Baby's All Right): Shamir, Tony and Tony, Stella Donnelly and more, DJ Billy Jones, food by Wah Gwaan (tickets)

Oct 30 (Purgatory): Gustaf, P.E., food by Happy Bull Pizza (tickets)

If visiting Trans-Pecos in person for the event, tickets are entirely donation-based, with 100% of ticket sales and donations going to to the artists and venue staffs.