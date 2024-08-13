Organized by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) for more than four decades, the India Day Parade is back on Sunday, August 18 to observe India’s anniversary of independence and to celebrate the hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers with Indian and South Asian origin.

One of the biggest cultural extravaganzas in New York City, this year’sIndia Day Parade will see more than 50 marching groups and 40-plus floats head down Manhattan’s Madison Avenue all adorned in color and tradition, with exuberant Indian tunes soundtracking their every move. Grab snacks from 45 booths and food courts, catch live dance performances, fan-girl over famous Indian celebrities in attendance, and more.