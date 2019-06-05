The 2020s came in with a bang and now that things are finally opening up, the Jazz Age Lawn Party, the ultimate 1920s-themed outdoor party on Governors Island, is back. Celebrate the Roaring 20s by slapping on your spats and doing the Charleston on June 12 and 13. The event, dubbed "The Return of the Twenties"

You'll spend an afternoon on Governors Island sipping on Prohibition-era cocktails like the Aperol Spritz, partaking of dance lessons, playing croquet and taking in incredible jazz performances from the Gelber & Manning Band, Queen Esther and Peter Mintun. Sure to mesmerize is the ultimate 1920s ensemble band Michael Arenella & His Dreamland Orchestra, led by the party’s host, crooner-conductor Arenella. This year, you'll also be able to take a vintage portrait on a paper moon, gawk at a 1920s motorcar exhibition, shop vintage clothes and treasures, as well as purchase picnic blankets, parasols nd hand fans to keep you cool in the summer heat.

New this year, social distancing will be required and masks will have to be worn when not seated. They may check for proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination certificate (this will be announced later). Tickets will be limited to keep capacity lower. Those who aren't able to reserve in the first round of tickets will be placed automatically on a waiting list and will be the first to be able to purchase as more are released. Ticket holders from last year will be able to attend the festival with their unredeemed 2020 tickets!

It may look slightly different this year, but the Jazz Age Lawn Party used to get quite crowded, so hopefully, with the new plans in place, it'll feel more intimate than usual. So, get your dancing shoes ready—the party is coming!