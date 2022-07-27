Time Out says

Junior’s celebrating National Cheesecake Day this Saturday, July 30, by driving around the boroughs in its cheesecake food truck.

Between July 29 and 31, Juniors will be offering $5 slices and delicious toppings such as macaroon crunch, strawberry sauce, chocolate sauce, rainbow sprinkles, chocolate chips, and more.

There will also be a chance to spin the truck’s “Wheel of Cheesecake” for opportunities to win unbeatable Junior’s prizes, such as free slices, t-shirts, National Cheesecake Day temporary tattoos and hats.

“From the Financial District to the beach, we’re going to give New Yorkers an unforgettable weekend. As Marie Antionette might have said, ‘let them eat cheesecake!” said Alan Rosen, third-generation owner of Junior’s.

On Friday, the truck will be at Smorgasburg World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan from 11am-2pm and in Long Island City until 4pm. It’ll drive from the Bronx to Staten Island on Saturday, landing at the Staten Island Ferry Hawks baseball game, with a cheesecake-eating competition. (Proceeds will go to the Widows and Orphans Fund of the NYPD.) Finally, on Sunday, it will spend the morning at Coney Island on Surf Avenue.

Throughout the weekend, the truck’s live location can be accessed on the Junior’s social media pages.

It’ll also be selling slices for $5 in-store as well as $5 off every small cheesecake, $6 off every medium cheesecake, and $7 off every larger cheesecake.

Forks up!