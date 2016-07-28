K-One Karaoke Bar

In terms of visuals, this drinking and singing den is particularly stimulating with it’s funky, three-dimensional artwork and colorful L.E.D. lights. Like most karaoke lounges, there are three room sizes, where the smallest holds six people and the largest has enough space for 30 folks. FYI: Brave souls can sing for FREE on the floor lobby just as long as you buy drinks from the bar. There’s also an Asian cuisine menu with snacks including marinated duck wings and edamame. It’s also important to note that this spot is cash only, so make sure your squad hits the ATM before you’re all too drunk to remember your PIN numbers.