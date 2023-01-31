Time Out says

Kosha Dillz presents “Soulvey,” a Black and Jewish collaborative event commemorating the beginning of Black History Month, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and International Holocaust Remembrance Day, with a beautiful blend of black and Jewish musicians and comics from NYC.

With support from Value Culture and Spill the Honey, the event is free and open to everyone on the Time Out Market New York.

On the schedule are performances from DJ J-Ronin, Emily Keating, C King (of MTV's Wild n' Out), Flex Mathews, LAIVY, Holocaust Survivor Sami Steigmann, Jayprob x Rocky Snyda (FTRxLgnd), Petey Deabreu (Comedy Central), and other special guests.

There will also be a screening of a clip from the film Shared Legacies the African American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance and free doughnuts from DOUGH at Time Out Market. The market will also do gift card giveaways at the event to use at your fave market restaurant.