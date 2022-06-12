New York
L.E.A.F. Flower Festival

  • Things to do
  • Gansevoort Plaza, West Village
  1. LEAF Flower show
    Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com
  2. LEAF Flower show
    Photograph: Iri Greco & Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media
  3. LEAF Flower Show
    Photo by: Iri Greco & Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com
The Meatpacking District will transform into a floral oasis again this June for the second annual L.E.A.F. Flower Festival.

Combining the best of fashion, food and florals, the weekend festival will take over the district's streets to showcase millions of blooms through massive floral displays, plinths, a European-style flower market, in-store activations, brand experiences and more.

There will be even more flowers and florists this year and it will run for an additional day, giving us more time to smell the roses, so to speak.

Last year, there were about 25, 6-foot-tall floral plinths across the new Gansevoort Plaza public square as well as floral pop-ups from shops and organizations like Chelsea Market, Diane Von Furstenberg, Hermès, The Standard and the Whitney Museum.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
www.instagram.com/leafflowershow/
Address:
Gansevoort Plaza
38 Gansevoort St
New York
10014
Cross street:
between Hudson St and Ninth Ave
Transport:
Subway: A, C, E to 14th St; L to Eighth Ave

Dates and times

