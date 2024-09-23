To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Latin Grammys, the Paley Center has unveiled a free exhibit in heart of Manhattan that commemorates the best moments of the iconic awards ceremony throughout the years. Get a chance to gawk at some of the most memorable outfits from the Latin Grammys, marvel at some of the most iconic musical instruments used at the award show—yes, including Shakira's pink jewel-encrusted Fender guitar and harmonica—and bask in Latin Grammy trophies from years past.

For Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs until October 13, the Paley Center will also host screenings of moments when Hispanic actors and musicians ruled pop culture, including a 1999 Celia Cruz concert, a 2010 Dora the Explorer episode, and a screening of the beloved Chico and the Man. For tickets and full programming, visit the Paley Center's website.