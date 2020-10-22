Herald Square is going to bloom with a Lewis Miller Flower Flash on Friday for the 20th anniversary of the Pink Pony Campaign by Ralph Lauren. The public can head over to the Macy's area to actually pick flowers from the flash, which will feature 20 shades of pink florals, including roses and peonies—two key notes in the ROMANCE Pink Pony Edition fragrance by Ralph Lauren.

The Pink Pony Campaign by Ralph Lauren was launched in 2000 to reduce disparities in cancer care and ensure that access to quality treatment is available to everyone at an earlier, more curable stage. This year, the company is launching an exclusive ROMANCE fragrance in celebration of the campaign's 20th anniversary. Throughout the month of October, Ralph Lauren Fragrances will donate 100% of the profits of each purchase of ROMANCE Pink Pony Edition to the Pink Pony Fund. To date, Ralph Lauren Fragrances has raised more than $500,000.

The flash will be ongoing from 7am to 5pm, but you may want to head over early to 35th Street and 7th Avenue to make sure you get your flowers.