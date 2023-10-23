New York
Timeout

Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

  • Things to do
  1. Lantern Garden by Mandylights.
    Photograph: By Liz Ligon
  2. Lightscape
    Photograph: Courtesy of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden
  3. Lightscape
    Photograph: Courtesy of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden
  4. Four people surrounded by Lightscape’s hanging lights
    Photograph: Richard Haughton
  5. Lightscape
    Photograph: Rikard Osterlund
Brooklyn Botanic Garden's gorgeous, after-dark illuminated spectacular is back through January 1, 2024.

Lightscape, an illuminated trail of art from local and international artists, features the iconic Winter Cathedral and a larger Fire Garden—all set to over a million lights, color and music. This year, it has been reimagined with a longer trail and new immersive experiences along the way, including “Supernova,” a 24-foot-high illuminated Moravian star, a sparkling new Chandelier Walk and a giant red poppy blossoms of Floraison that hover above the trail.   

As always, a curated playlist of music brings the light art to life, but this year, BBG is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with “Kaleido Circle,” an illuminated area in Oak Circle that will play a mix of hip-hop songs by influential Brooklyn musicians, curated by Queens-based artist Sherwin Banfield.

Of course, there will be food concessions along the trail that will still offer seasonal treats like hot cocoa, hot cider, and mulled wine as well as light bites, cookies and sweets.

Tickets are now on sale for the event. This year’s show offers off-peak and peak pricing, ranging from $34-$39 for adults and $17 to $19 for kids.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
www.bbg.org/lightscape
Address:
Price:
$39 adults, $19 for children
