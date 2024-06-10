New York
Live at the Archway

  • Things to do, Concerts
People gather for a concert during Live at the Archway.
Photograph: By Julienne Schaer / Courtesy of Live at the Archway
Head to Dumbo for live music and interactive art at this weekly summer series on Thursday evenings starting at 6pm. Live at the Archway features a headlining concert, plus an art exhibit on the Art Wall, where anyone can contribute to a collaborative piece—all totally free.

While it's free to attend, you can buy drinks and food from pop-up vendors.

If the weather is iffy, don't worry: the event takes place under the cover of the Manhattan Bridge and goes on rain or shine.

Here's the full schedule:

— June 20: Fogo Azul and La Banda Chuska with Peruvian cumbia with visual artist Sam Ticknor
— June 27: Country music artist Paisley Fields with visual artist Billie Elise
— July 11: A concert presented in collaboration with Brasil Summerfest with visual artist Noah Lyon
— July 18: Contemporary salsa band Sonóra Nuyorkina with artists 20x200 in collaboration with Joan LeMay
— July 25: Multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman with artist Emily Nam
— August 1: Gentleman Brawlers with artist Annick Martin
— August 8: Alternative singer-songwriter Tracy Bonham with artist Joshua Reynolds 
— August 15: A concert presented in collaboration with Queerchella with visual artist Melanie Hope Greenberg

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
dumbo.nyc/live-at-the-archway/
Address:
Price:
free
