Time Out says

Head to Dumbo for live music and interactive art at this weekly summer series on Thursday evenings starting at 6pm. Live at the Archway features a headlining concert, plus an art exhibit on the Art Wall, where anyone can contribute to a collaborative piece—all totally free.

While it's free to attend, you can buy drinks and food from pop-up vendors.

If the weather is iffy, don't worry: the event takes place under the cover of the Manhattan Bridge and goes on rain or shine.

Here's the full schedule:

— June 20: Fogo Azul and La Banda Chuska with Peruvian cumbia with visual artist Sam Ticknor

— June 27: Country music artist Paisley Fields with visual artist Billie Elise

— July 11: A concert presented in collaboration with Brasil Summerfest with visual artist Noah Lyon

— July 18: Contemporary salsa band Sonóra Nuyorkina with artists 20x200 in collaboration with Joan LeMay

— July 25: Multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman with artist Emily Nam

— August 1: Gentleman Brawlers with artist Annick Martin

— August 8: Alternative singer-songwriter Tracy Bonham with artist Joshua Reynolds

— August 15: A concert presented in collaboration with Queerchella with visual artist Melanie Hope Greenberg