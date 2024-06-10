Head to Dumbo for live music and interactive art at this weekly summer series on Thursday evenings starting at 6pm. Live at the Archway features a headlining concert, plus an art exhibit on the Art Wall, where anyone can contribute to a collaborative piece—all totally free.
While it's free to attend, you can buy drinks and food from pop-up vendors.
If the weather is iffy, don't worry: the event takes place under the cover of the Manhattan Bridge and goes on rain or shine.
Here's the full schedule:
— June 20: Fogo Azul and La Banda Chuska with Peruvian cumbia with visual artist Sam Ticknor
— June 27: Country music artist Paisley Fields with visual artist Billie Elise
— July 11: A concert presented in collaboration with Brasil Summerfest with visual artist Noah Lyon
— July 18: Contemporary salsa band Sonóra Nuyorkina with artists 20x200 in collaboration with Joan LeMay
— July 25: Multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman with artist Emily Nam
— August 1: Gentleman Brawlers with artist Annick Martin
— August 8: Alternative singer-songwriter Tracy Bonham with artist Joshua Reynolds
— August 15: A concert presented in collaboration with Queerchella with visual artist Melanie Hope Greenberg