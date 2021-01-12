Thousands of couples' plans for weddings were upended in 2020, but what if you could tie the not at the Crossroads of the World? You can. The Times Square Alliance is once again holding its "Love in Times Square" wedding event that couples can register for for a chance to get hitched on Valentine’s Day in a safe, socially distanced ceremony right in the heart of Times Square. Ceremonies will take place near the Thirteenth Annual Heart Design, "Love Letters." Couples who intend to be married in Times Square must follow all New York State laws to secure a marriage license. They will also have to provide at least 2 witnesses on the day of the ceremony.