Sunday February 14 2021
Love in times square
Photograph: Courtesy Amy Hart for Times Square Alliance
Thousands of couples' plans for weddings were upended in 2020, but what if you could tie the not at the Crossroads of the World? You can. The Times Square Alliance is once again holding its "Love in Times Square" wedding event that couples can register for for a chance to get hitched on Valentine’s Day in a safe, socially distanced ceremony right in the heart of Times Square. Ceremonies will take place near the Thirteenth Annual Heart Design, "Love Letters." Couples who intend to be married in Times Square must follow all New York State laws to secure a marriage license. They will also have to provide at least 2 witnesses on the day of the ceremony.

Details
Event website: https://www.timessquarenyc.org/seasonal-events/love-in-times-square
Venue name: Father Duffy Square
Address: 7th Ave & W 47th St
New York
10036
Transport: Subway: N, Q, R, 42nd St S, 1, 2, 3, 7 to 42nd St-Times Sq
Price: free

Dates And Times
