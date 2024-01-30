New York
Timeout

Lunar New Year Night Market

  • Things to do
Time Out says

Kitsby and Lunar are teaming up to throw a Lunar New Year Night Market at Hana House in Downtown Brooklyn from 5-10pm on Friday, February 2. The night will include a traditional lion dance and a performance by EDM violinist Yut. If you’re a fan of Lunar's hard seltzer, you’ll want to get there early—the first 50 attendees will get a free can of their famous spiked drinks. 

The market will also feature vendors from 35 Asian-American venues and brands, including Lunar hard seltzer, Rokstar Chicken, and Spot Dessert Bar. Tickets are $8 online and $12 at the door.  

Written by
Ian Kumamoto

Details

