Kitsby and Lunar are teaming up to throw a Lunar New Year Night Market at Hana House in Downtown Brooklyn from 5-10pm on Friday, February 2. The night will include a traditional lion dance and a performance by EDM violinist Yut. If you’re a fan of Lunar's hard seltzer, you’ll want to get there early—the first 50 attendees will get a free can of their famous spiked drinks.

The market will also feature vendors from 35 Asian-American venues and brands, including Lunar hard seltzer, Rokstar Chicken, and Spot Dessert Bar. Tickets are $8 online and $12 at the door.