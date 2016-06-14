Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Mindfulness Meditation at the Rubin Museum

Mindfulness Meditation at the Rubin Museum

Things to do, Classes and workshops Monday January 25 2021 - Monday December 27 2021
Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Calm your mind and connect yourself to the world around you through a regular meditation session with The Rubin Museum. Mindfulness Meditation is a 45-minute weekly program inspired by different works of art across the museum's collection that includes an opening talk, a 20-minute sitting session and a closing discussion. It's a healthy practice that can help you feel more grounded and connected that doesn't require a lot of time or energy. Starting this month, the program will be pay-what-you-wish.

