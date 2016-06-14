Mindfulness Meditation at the Rubin Museum
Calm your mind and connect yourself to the world around you through a regular meditation session with The Rubin Museum. Mindfulness Meditation is a 45-minute weekly program inspired by different works of art across the museum's collection that includes an opening talk, a 20-minute sitting session and a closing discussion. It's a healthy practice that can help you feel more grounded and connected that doesn't require a lot of time or energy. Starting this month, the program will be pay-what-you-wish.
|http://rubinmuseum.org
|212-620-5000
|Online
Online
|Pay-what-you-wish
