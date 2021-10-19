Time Out Says

It's about been five years since NYC's beloved Morbid Anatomy Museum closed its doors but now, it has been brought back to life in Brooklyn.

The Morbid Anatomy Library and Gift Shop has opened at Industry City with hundreds of rare books, photographs, artworks, pieces of ephemera, and artifacts from around the world that span the topics of art and death, death and culture, the history of medicine, medical museums, anatomical art, "sexology," collectors and collecting, art and science, taxidermy, arcane media, esoterica, world religions, Latin America studies, history or museum, curiosity and curiosities.

It also holds regular events from death meditations to lectures and more related to death and dying, anatomy, rituals, taxidermy, witchcraft and other curious topics.

Morbid Anatomy's first incarnation was as a project in residence at Proteus Gowanus, then as The Morbid Anatomy Museum (2014 - 2016) and at Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery (2018 - 2019).