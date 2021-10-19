New York
Morbid Anatomy Library

  Things to do
  Greenwood
  Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
    Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
  Photograph: Shannon Taggart
    Photograph: Shannon Taggart
  Photograph: Shannon Taggart
    Photograph: Shannon Taggart
  Photograph: Shannon Taggart
    Photograph: Shannon Taggart
  Photograph: Shannon Taggart
    Photograph: Shannon Taggart
  Photograph: Shannon Taggart
    Photograph: Shannon Taggart
  Photograph: Shannon Taggart
    Photograph: Shannon Taggart
  Photograph: Shannon Taggart
    Photograph: Shannon Taggart
  Photograph: Shannon Taggart
    Photograph: Shannon Taggart
  Photograph: Shannon Taggart
    Photograph: Shannon Taggart
  Photograph: Shannon Taggart
    Photograph: Shannon Taggart
  Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
    Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
  Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
    Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
  Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
    Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
  Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
    Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
  Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
    Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
  Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
    Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
  Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
    Photograph: Joanna Ebenstein
It's about been five years since NYC's beloved Morbid Anatomy Museum closed its doors but now, it has been brought back to life in Brooklyn.

The Morbid Anatomy Library and Gift Shop has opened at Industry City with hundreds of rare books, photographs, artworks, pieces of ephemera, and artifacts from around the world that span the topics of art and death, death and culture, the history of medicine, medical museums, anatomical art, "sexology," collectors and collecting, art and science, taxidermy, arcane media, esoterica, world religions, Latin America studies, history or museum, curiosity and curiosities.

It also holds regular events from death meditations to lectures and more related to death and dying, anatomy, rituals, taxidermy, witchcraft and other curious topics.

Morbid Anatomy's first incarnation was as a project in residence at Proteus Gowanus, then as The Morbid Anatomy Museum (2014 - 2016) and at Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery (2018 - 2019).

Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
254 36th Street
Building 2, Room B421
New York
11232
Contact:
www.morbidanatomy.org/library
Price:
free
Opening hours:
Noon to 5pm every Saturday
